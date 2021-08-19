Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Short Interest Update

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 3,330 shares of company stock valued at $78,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

