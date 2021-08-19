pEOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $88.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00143616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00150534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,130.79 or 0.99792895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.33 or 0.00909043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.59 or 0.06656110 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

