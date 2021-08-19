PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.87

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $158.87 and last traded at $158.87, with a volume of 153637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.28.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.