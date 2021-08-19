Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 350,352 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20.

ADMA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 2,131,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,077. The firm has a market cap of $157.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 330,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 349,412 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

