Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.56

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 14545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $742.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 123,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

