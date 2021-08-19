Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.56

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 14545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.
Several research analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
The company has a market cap of $742.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRDO)
Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.
