PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,474,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 93.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,177,000 after purchasing an additional 414,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.77. The stock had a trading volume of 456,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

