Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Jerome T. Walker Sells 1,532 Shares

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Jerome T. Walker sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $10,157.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $149,148.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPIH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,158. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

