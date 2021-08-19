Permission Coin (ASK) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $21.55 million and $331,310.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00147002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00149625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,689.92 or 0.99858765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.67 or 0.00912842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.90 or 0.00710086 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,788,864 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.