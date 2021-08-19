Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €194.58 ($228.92).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €184.70 ($217.29) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €183.56. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

