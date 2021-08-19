Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 160,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 218,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTPI opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 42,298 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $138,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

