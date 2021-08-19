Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $466.98

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 466.98 ($6.10) and traded as high as GBX 484.40 ($6.33). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 478.20 ($6.25), with a volume of 592,815 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PETS. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital lifted their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 505 ($6.60).

The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 466.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

