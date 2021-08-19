Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is St. James Investment Company LLC’s 8th Largest Position

St. James Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,937 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.4% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.80. 57,211,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,514,408. The stock has a market cap of $273.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

