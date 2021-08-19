Phala Network (PHA) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Phala Network has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $213.89 million and approximately $39.38 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00057914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.60 or 0.00873095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047622 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 268,134,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

