Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.