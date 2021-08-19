Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of PECO opened at $29.66 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

