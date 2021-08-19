PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.99 and last traded at $88.99. Approximately 39,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 118,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.50.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth $6,480,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at $380,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.