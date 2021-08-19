PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 58,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PML. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 33,939 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The company invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

