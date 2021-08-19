Pinkcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,923.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $2,923.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.63 or 0.00449983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003588 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.02 or 0.01370133 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,296,058 coins and its circulating supply is 430,035,622 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

