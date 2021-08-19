Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of MacroGenics worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 462.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 91,002 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $22.02 on Thursday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

