Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,360 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FDX opened at $272.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.06 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

