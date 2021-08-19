Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $17.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,140,000 after acquiring an additional 53,956 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,586,000 after acquiring an additional 100,699 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 610,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock opened at $205.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $209.11.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.