Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $18.04 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.34% of Hexcel worth $18,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hexcel by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $56.52 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -226.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.