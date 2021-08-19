Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.5% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $139,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,109,000 after purchasing an additional 897,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.19 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $466.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.