Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $18,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $350.12 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

