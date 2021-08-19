Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 10,915 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

