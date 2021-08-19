Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 13,481 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.