Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 661 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,988 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Adobe by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Adobe by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 678 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $626.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $298.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $600.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

