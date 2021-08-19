Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,095 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Cameco worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,684,000 after buying an additional 64,239 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cameco by 1,685.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,223 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

