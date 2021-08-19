Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises 5.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 3.53% of Pinterest worth $1,775,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,177,461.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,003 shares of company stock worth $72,510,822 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINS stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 145,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,628,601. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.86 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

