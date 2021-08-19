Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $782.61 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $4.21 or 0.00009043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.69 or 0.00312704 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00135400 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00155958 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002391 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 185,749,965 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

