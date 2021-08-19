PirateCash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,906.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $4,906.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,870,070 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

