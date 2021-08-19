Pirl (PIRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78,995.14

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Pirl has a market cap of $78,995.14 and approximately $254.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,658.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.03 or 0.06761923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $652.31 or 0.01398038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.72 or 0.00374472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00141679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.35 or 0.00560141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.00339273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.00314337 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

