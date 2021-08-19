PIVX (PIVX) Market Cap Reaches $59.37 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $59.37 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012903 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011400 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 66,844,364 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.