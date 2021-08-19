Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

