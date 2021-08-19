Playcent (PCNT) Price Hits $0.0908 on Major Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0908 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Playcent has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $920,821.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.49 or 0.00869955 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.