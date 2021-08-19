Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.60

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 1801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after buying an additional 819,249 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 534.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

