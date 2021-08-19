PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) were down 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.37 and last traded at $29.79. Approximately 13,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 248,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $205,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,588,041. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

