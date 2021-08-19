Points International Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) – Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Points International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Points International to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE PTS opened at C$21.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.72 million and a PE ratio of -60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. Points International has a 12-month low of C$12.25 and a 12-month high of C$23.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.12.

In related news, Director David Bruce Croxon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at C$122,535.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

