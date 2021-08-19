Polkadex Market Capitalization Reaches $49.56 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $49.56 million and $5.33 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $15.62 or 0.00033573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00141875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00149289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,456.06 or 0.99848982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.80 or 0.00908725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.49 or 0.00706034 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

