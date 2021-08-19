PolkaFoundry (PKF) One Day Volume Hits $1.46 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001674 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $24.58 million and $1.46 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.36 or 0.00862323 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047313 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,172,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

