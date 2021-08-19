Polkamon (PMON) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Polkamon coin can currently be bought for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamon has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkamon has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00144018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00150669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,043.65 or 0.99893670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.07 or 0.00908972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.85 or 0.06682100 BTC.

Polkamon Coin Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

