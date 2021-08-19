PolkaWar Hits Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 56.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00143430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00151055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,144.19 or 1.00217656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.34 or 0.00910551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.43 or 0.06639684 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,250,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.