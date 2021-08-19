PolkaWar Trading Up 37.5% Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $1.26 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 37.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00141461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00150210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,277.64 or 1.00261986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00906731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.65 or 0.06731250 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,250,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

