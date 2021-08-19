Polker (PKR) Market Capitalization Reaches $780,840.88

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polker has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $780,840.88 and approximately $91,107.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00144761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00150727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,325.72 or 0.99815491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00907257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.89 or 0.06692281 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,041,300 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.