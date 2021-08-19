Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $16.00 or 0.00034452 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $54.67 million and $5.39 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00846091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00103346 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,496,531 coins and its circulating supply is 3,416,754 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.