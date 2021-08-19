Polymath Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $179.95 million and $12.88 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

