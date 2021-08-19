PolySwarm (NCT) Price Hits $0.0058

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $19,737.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

