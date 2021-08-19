Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Sells $164,583.51 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Popular stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,690. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.60. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

