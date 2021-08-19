Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Robert E. Grote Sells 2,850 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.22. The company had a trading volume of 254,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,169. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 21.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth approximately $12,369,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

