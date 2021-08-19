PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.58 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $2,036.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,161.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.20 or 0.06718916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $620.07 or 0.01404080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00369066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.00568745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00341902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00313185 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,559,462 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

